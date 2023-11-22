WINDSOR
    • Windsor police continue investigation into west side shooting

    Windsor police are renewing calls for information surrounding a shooting in the city’s west end this past spring.

    Police received a report that a person had been shot around 10:30 p.m. on May 3 in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West. Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his right arm.

    The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police describe the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 18 to 30. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing black clothing and a surgical mask. He may have fled the scene in a 2011-2014 model white Dodge Charger.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) and online at www.catchcrooks.com

