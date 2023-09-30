Windsor police conduct traffic blitz, RIDE program Friday
Windsor police issued 58 tickets during a Friday afternoon traffic blitz.
Officers were at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue to enforce traffic stops and reduce collisions.
Tecumseh Rd and Howard Ave has been named one of Windsor’s most dangerous intersections.
Police issued a total of 58 tickets for speeding and other traffic violations.
Officers also conducted a RIDE program later in the evening in both Windsor and Amherstburg.
Three roadside tests were administered, one charge for driving with a suspended licence and one arrest for failure to comply with an undertaking.
