WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor is offering day camps for parents looking for child care during the possible public board school closures on Wednesday.

The Greater Essex County District School Board is expected to close schools due to a one-day walkout by teachers and educational support staff, unless a deal is reached.

The city recreation department is taking registrations for day camp programs on Jan. 8 for ages 4 and up. The locations and barcodes are as follows:

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, 2555 Pulford Ave., 519-966-6065, barcode:16833

Optimist Community Centre 1075 Ypres Av 519-253-5592, barcode:16834

The fee for this camp is $32.00 per day, and children can be dropped off for this program as early as 7:30 a.m. and picked up as late as 5:30 p.m.

Parents wishing to secure a spot for their child can register at any time at any of our community centres. All locations offering this program will be open at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 and prepared to take registrations. In the event that schools are open, a full refund will be issued.

The one-day strike would also mean the closure of several of the EarlyON Child and Family Centre’s located within the GECDSB system.

For information on centres that will be open and closed throughout Windsor-Essex, parents are asked to contact 519-255-5344.

If you would like information on Child Care and/or Child Care Subsidy (including approved day camp programs), throughout Windsor-Essex, the Children’s Services Intake line at: 519-255-5312.