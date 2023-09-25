Windsor

    • Windsor murder suspect arrested again in Toronto

    Police crime scene tape. (GENERIC IMAGE/BARRIE POLICE SERVICES) Police crime scene tape. (GENERIC IMAGE/BARRIE POLICE SERVICES)

    The Toronto Police Service has arrested a Windsor man for failing to comply with his release order after he reportedly removed his ankle monitor.

    On Sept. 5, Toronto police responded to a wanted person call in the area of the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

    Prince Charles, 27, was initially arrested on Thursday, May 18, 2021 for first-degree murder in Windsor.

    It is alleged that Charles removed his ankle monitor and was arrested for failing to comply with a release order.

    He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charge.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News