Windsor murder suspect arrested again in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service has arrested a Windsor man for failing to comply with his release order after he reportedly removed his ankle monitor.

On Sept. 5, Toronto police responded to a wanted person call in the area of the Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Prince Charles, 27, was initially arrested on Thursday, May 18, 2021 for first-degree murder in Windsor.

It is alleged that Charles removed his ankle monitor and was arrested for failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charge.