Windsor misses housing target, but city’s not alone
The province has released a list tracking the progress of the 50 largest municipalities in Ontario and their progress towards hitting the target of 1.5 million homes by 2031.
Windsor's Target for the Building Faster Fund in 2023 was 953 housing starts as defined by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), who said the city's official count was 606 housing starts.
“CMHC has provided us with information on how they would like the data reported. How frequently they would like it reported,” said Jelena Payne, the city’s commissioner of Economic Development.
By missing their target for 2023, Windsor is missing out on approximately $3.3 million. However, according to Payne, based on the number of permits issued last year, their number is 1,311 housing starts.
“We continue to have those discussions with MMAH (Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing) and AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario) to help them understand the value added of counting units regardless of the type,” Payne said.
The city will be submitting their numbers to the CMHC next week for review.
City Coun. Kieran McKenzie said the city has done all it can do to expedite shovels in the ground for builders.
“There's certainly perhaps more we can consider doing and those are definitely strategies that I'm open to and proposing,” McKenzie said.
Payne is optimistic about Windsor's chances of qualifying for funding once the data is rectified, even if it applies for 2024.
“We will not only meet, but surpass the targets that have been set for us in 2024, and we will be eligible for the base funding and any bonus funding,” Payne said.
Twenty-four municipalities, almost half of the 50 cities the province is tracking during this three-year program, missed the target.
One that didn’t miss is Chatham-Kent, which exceeded its annual goal by 644 per cent, the highest in the province, starting a total of 522 homes.
“That was with the interest rate impacts we’re experiencing right across the economy,” said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. “We’re thrilled here in Chatham-Kent to be seen as such a growing community.”
Payne said municipalities sorting through the process that didn't meet their target will have a chance to apply for provincial funding, “We will definitely be applying for this second round of funding that has been announced by the province.”
Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon with some antennas covered up, the company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
US$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case
The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized in New York on Friday, making official a verdict that leaves the former president on the hook for more than US$454 million in fines and interest.
Gigantic new snake species discovered in Amazon rainforest
Scientists working in the Amazon rainforest have discovered a new species of snake, rumoured to be the biggest in the world.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Kayakers paddle in Death Valley after rains replenish lake in one of Earth's driest spots
Kayakers have been paddling in one of the driest places on Earth after a series of record rainstorms battered California's Death Valley and replenished Lake Manly.
Ottawa appeals court decision finding its use of Emergencies Act was unreasonable
Ottawa has filed to appeal a Federal Court decision that found its invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests was unjustified.
Ottawa daycare operators say $10/day program not working, warning of closures
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
U.S. appeals court panel declines to delay execution of one of longest-serving death-row inmates
A U.S. appeals court panel on Friday declined to delay Idaho's scheduled execution next week of one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
London Cares closing homeless drop-in service next month as funding runs out
The desperate need for essential services will still exist— but soon the funding will not.
-
Free pizza for those in need at eight Pizza Hut locations
At Port Elgin’s Pizza Hut, you need only ask for food, and they’ll give it to you at no charge.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
-
Ontario makes multi-million dollar investment to address doctor shortage in Simcoe County
On Thursday, Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop announced more than $2.4 million in funding to provide more access to primary care teams throughout the northern region of Simcoe County.
-
Police investigate shooting in Alliston, 3 suspects wanted
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened in Alliston on Kidd Crescent late Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
Ottawa
-
-
'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
-
OPP looking for driver after cinder block falls from truck on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a driver after a cinder block fell from their truck and caused a vehicle to rollover on Highway 417 early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see its coldest temperatures this winter tonight
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
-
14-year-old arrested after grabbing woman, stealing her vehicle in north Toronto: police
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
-
Montreal
-
Torture, arson, shootings: Quebec police announce major operation against organized crime
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Nine-year-old Montreal cancer survivor surprised with Disney World trip at her school
The school talent show is an exciting day for any fourth grader. But for young cancer survivor Emma Stivaletta, it was a day she'll never forget.
Atlantic
-
Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
-
N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Calgary
-
‘It’s already affecting the front lines’: new AHS hiring policy drawing criticism
Health workers and their unions are criticizing what they’re referring to as an Alberta Health Services (AHS) hiring freeze, saying it’ll further damage an already-dysfunctional system of care.
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
Arizona Coyotes move to terminate former Flame Adam Ruzicka's contract after social media video surfaces
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Edmonton
-
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Ukrainian photo exhibit explores impacts of war on anniversary Russian invasion
As the war in Ukraine approaches the start of a third year, Edmontonians are being invited to reflect on the devastation of the war as it wages on.
-
City looks at capping cost of major Edmonton projects
City council is mulling ways to limit the cost of major Edmonton infrastructure projects to better budget for them and to potentially increase local jobs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police arrest 8 men, seize 356,000 counterfeit pills in fentanyl bust
Police in British Columbia say they have dismantled a “significant, sophisticated” criminal organization involved in manufacturing and distributing fentanyl-laced counterfeit pharmaceuticals.
-
B.C. man gets $250K in fines for illegal prawn fishing in protected area
A B.C. man has been fined $250,000 and ordered to forfeit $80,000 worth of gear after he was found guilty of 13 violations of the federal Fisheries Act.
-
Eby 'profoundly worried' about B.C. fire season as billions prepped for contingencies
Premier David Eby says he is "profoundly worried" about the potentially "terrible" upcoming wildfire season, a major reason why the province has set aside $10.6 billion in contingency funds over the next three years.