

CTV Windsor





A 43-year-old Windsor man is facing assault charges after another man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue for a report of an assault on Saturday at about 3:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old man outside of the residence being treated by responding medical personnel. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the victim had recently arrived to the house with a woman.

The 43-year-old man exited the residence and an argument ensued between the parties.

The argument turned physical, with the 43-year-old man allegedly assaulting both the woman and the 51-year-old male.

The accused was arrested without incident.

The woman was not injured.

Investigators believe that the injuries sustained by the man were the result of a physical assault.

Michael Hiller, 43, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and assault.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.