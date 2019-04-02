

Chris Campbell, CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to seven years in jail for manslaughter in a fatal shooting in the city two years ago.

Dallas Nelson, 19, was shot at a home at 760 University Ave. E. in February 2017 and later died in hospital.

David Formosa, 47, was set to go to trial for second degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in January.

At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Nelson's mother spoke to Formosa and said she considered him a friend, up until the shooting. She said she hopes one day Formosa can explain why he killed her son.

David Nelson Sr., Dallas’ father, said he is disappointed with the sentence.

"I know he's looking down on us and this is the best outcome that could have come today, so hopefully we can get some closure, but I don't think so."

With time served, Formosa will be released within four years.

The defence was asking for a sentence of up to six years in prison while the crown wanted a sentence of eight years.

Windsor resident Lisa Valente, with the group Parents Against Crime, is advocating for tougher sentences for violent crimes committed against youth or teenagers.

Valente tells CTV Windsor lenient sentences send the wrong message about the seriousness of these violent crimes.

Valente organized a rally last November to remember nine young victims of violence in Windsor. Hundreds of people attended the event.