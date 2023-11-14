Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife

A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Southdale Drive on Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance at a home.

Upon arrival, police say officers discovered 67-year-old Janice Madison suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Emergency crews were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Officers on scene arrested Wellington Holland, of Windsor, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating, but police say additional details will not be released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

‘Quiet neighbourhood’

Nearby residents Tuesday morning were surprised there was so much police presence in their usually peaceful neighbourhood.

“It’s a little unnerving,” said nearby resident Doris Wilson. “It’s a very quiet neighbourhood. People get along, like, you say hello to people and everything else and it’s just been quiet.”

Wilson said she had never seen so much police activity in all the years she has lived in the area, hopeful for a positive outcome for everyone involved.

“It’s a really a good neighbourhood,” Wilson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.