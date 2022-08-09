Windsor man arrested after police recover stolen gun

A 37-year-old Windsor man is facing several weapons charges after police recovered a stolen gun.

It is a result of an investigation by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit involving the illegal possession of firearms.

During the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect, a residence and three vehicles.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for the residence located in the 1200 block of Labadie Road and the three identified vehicles.

On Thursday Aug. 4 around 5:30 p.m., the search warrant was executed at the residence and the suspect was arrested without incident.

A woman located during the course of the search warrant execution was also arrested in relation to outstanding warrants.

The search warrants on the involved vehicles were also executed and a loaded firearm was located inside one of the vehicles and seized.

Further investigation revealed the firearm had been reported stolen to a police agency in the Greater Toronto Area, in 2019.

Corey Peterson, 37, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession of a prohibited weapon - sawed off rifle

Contravene Firearms Act respecting the transportation of the firearm

Occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited weapon - no licence

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts

Possession of ammunition while prohibited - two counts

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.