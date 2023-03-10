Windsor Lancers have two teams vying for OUA titles
Local athletes have been training hard for an opportunity to play for a championship.
“To get to this point a lot of things have to go right,” said Kevin Hamlin, head coach of the University of Windsor men’s hockey team, who will play for the OUA (Ontario University Athletics) title Saturday night.
A lot of things went right for the Lancers in their semi-final series against division champs Lakehead. Windsor won the first game at home 4-1. With a chance to clinch the series last Friday at Lakehead the Lancers fell 2-1 in overtime forcing a deciding game the next night at Fort Willams Gardens.
The Thunderhawks took a 1-0 lead late in the first period but Windsor scored three goals in a span of two minutes and 12 seconds to take control of the game. The Lancers held on for a 4-2 win to earn the right to face the defending national champs from UQTR in the final.
“A lot of character man,” Hamlin said.
The Lancers are ranked sixth in Canada and will host the 111th edition of the Queen's Cup against the number three ranked Patriotes at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex. UQTR overcame a 4-0 deficit in their semi-final against Concordia for a 5-4 OT win last weekend.
“We're playing I think could be the best team in the country you know but they're playing in our building and we'll see what happens,” said Hamlin, who is looking to guide Windsor to its third Queen’s Cup victory and first since 2014.
Their success started early in the summer with many of the players skating together in Tecumseh. The team then took training camp to British Columbia to play UNB and engage in humanitarian work.
“Definitely grew our bond,” said team captain Mason Kohn. “We got to know each other pretty close there and all year long one of our mottos too is ‘Windsor always gets the job done.’ We never quit.”
The men's volleyball team never quit all year and have been rewarded with a chance to also play for an OUA title Saturday night at McMaster.
“We continue to see a stronger and stronger performance with each of the last four matches which has been incredible to watch,” said head coach James Gravelle.
The Lancers started off slow but finished second in the OUA with a 15-5 record. McMaster was not on the schedule this season but Windsor knows their opponent all too well.
“Rematch from last year during playoffs,” said middle Chase Bridges-Hunter. “I've been dreaming about it. This week has been just dragging along and I think it's because, sacrifices. I've made so many sacrifices, all of us have made so many sacrifices.”
Part of the sacrifices included voluntary early morning practices, on top of regular practices on the same day.
Gravelle feels the commitment contributed to the team’s success.
“And that's on top of full time course load and often times work as well,” he said.
Fifth year setter Anthony DeGirolamo feels those early morning’s solidified the bond of the team.
“Every year I've been here we've had very close knit teams,” he said. “We spend almost as much time together off the court as we do on. Makes it all the more fun in both places.”
