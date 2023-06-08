Windsor jury returns with a question for the judge in murder trial deliberations

Three men from Kitchener are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Madisen Gingras, 20, and injuries to Jacob Reaume.

After deliberating for two days, the court reconvened briefly Thursday evening.

The jury had a question on the legalities of forcible confinement, “When looking at the decision tree for Constructive 1st degree murder, if we agree the unlawful confinement and murder were part of the same series of events, does the accused need to actively participate in every part of the series of events? Does active participation during the unlawful confinement deem the accused to have actively participated in the murder?

They began their deliberations Tuesday afternoon and will remain sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Gingras was fatally shot on April 1, 2020.