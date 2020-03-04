WINDSOR, ONT -- It’s getting more expensive to own a home in Windsor as the real estate market was hot in the month of February.

Prices, sales, and listings were all up last month according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The average price of a home in Windsor was nearing the $400,000 mark at a little over $386,000. Last year at this time the average price was $324,346.

Total sales were up by 13.5 per cent along with the number of listings which were up 11 per cent.

The most popular homes on the market right now are bungalows and ranches.