Windsor home prices outpacing Ontario average, new report finds
A new report shows Windsor's nearly $18,000 increase in average home sales prices over a recent 12-month period was the eighth highest in Ontario, compared to 21 other cities in the province.
The report, released Monday by CalgaryHomes.ca, shows homes sold for an average of $585,000 in January 2024. In the same month last year, the average selling price was $564,700 — a difference of $17,800.
"Windsor has seen its house prices rise by two times the provincial average," the report reads.
According to Manor Windsor Realty General Manager Rob Agnew, the slight rise in home sales price is indicative of Windsor being a "well-kept secret" which has since been discovered in recent years.
"Prices will jump next year when all those people start flooding into town," said Agnew, referencing the influx of new residents expected to flock to Windsor when the NextStar Energy battery plant opens. "I think this is our new norm."
He pointed to other well-documented factors such as inflation and high interest rates for why home sales prices remain steadily high.
"Prices could stabilize once the younger people jump back into the market and the spring rush has ended," said Agnew.
However, that's easier said than done.
According to realtor Samreen Al-Taher of RE/MAX CARE Realty, who said many of her clients are first-time homebuyers, young locals are still being priced out by out-of-town investors.
"I'm finding the Toronto market is still finding its ways into Windsor," she said, adding the trend is leading to hesitation among young buyers to jump into home ownership. "They’re sitting at home in mom and dad’s basement and they’re waiting it out. In the meantime, I’m telling them, 'It’s great to wait it out but let’s keep looking though.' What if something comes up?"
Al-Taher advises people to educate themselves on interest patterns and consider extending their closing date to allow them to get their finances in order, if they're feeling leery about viewing a home for sale.
"Real estate is essentially a lottery system. If you never enter into the lottery, if you never enter in an offer or a bid on a property, you never know if you’re going to get it," she said.
Surpassing Windsor in the CalgaryHomes.ca ranking were Brantford ($17,900), Ottawa ($20,800), Cambridge ($28,200), Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound ($29,600), Sudbury ($47,100), Brampton ($49,223), and Bancroft ($71,200).
As for Agnew, he advises young people to enter the housing market as soon as possible.
For people concerned about having the funds to make a down payment, "they're probably going to have to have some help from the bank of mom and dad temporarily," he said.
He added that anyone concerned about locking themselves into a long-term interest rate should consider opting for a short-term open mortgage.
A short-term open mortgage is a flexible loan option with a relatively brief duration, typically one to two years, allowing borrowers to make additional payments or repay the loan in full without penalties.
It offers adaptability for borrowers who anticipate interest rate decreases and prefer flexibility in their mortgage terms. However, short-term open mortgages often come with higher interest rates compared to fixed-rate mortgages.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Canadian accused of using Tesla tech to start China-based company released on bail in U.S.
A Canadian entrepreneur in China accused of stealing battery manufacturing technology from Tesla has been released on bail in the United States.
FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office
The FBI says a driver rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta office on Monday, but his motives were not immediately known.
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Dutchie's location briefly on the market before listing removed
There’s been another strange twist in the story of Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market
-
Up to 50 mm of rain forecast this week; GRCA advises ‘extreme caution’ around waterways
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is expecting river flows in local waterways to be higher than normal for this time of year.
-
Waterloo Region drivers react to rising gas prices
Gas prices climbed by an average of three cents per litre overnight Sunday into Monday in Waterloo Region.
London
-
'It costs the taxpayer $1M per year to do nothing': Province plans to repurpose former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds
The Ontario government is setting aside $100 million to repurpose surplus sites like the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital grounds.
-
Goderich, Ont. shed fire causes $350K in damage
There were some tense moments near downtown Goderich on Monday after a shed caught fire on Newgate Street.
-
London Food Bank wraps up Spring Food Drive with slight decline in donations
The London Food Bank is wrapping up its Spring Food Drive and is calling this year's effort a success. However, the numbers aren't much of an improvement on previous campaigns.
Barrie
-
Multiple people, including children, injured in horse-drawn carriage crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a crash involving a mini-van and horse-drawn carriage that sent several people, including children, to the hospital.
-
OPP conduct extensive search for missing man in Muskoka
Provincial police in Muskoka are searching on the ground and from the sky for a man missing since Friday.
-
Barrie Food Bank raises $150,000 with Spring Campaign, short of target
With the start of a new month comes the end of the Barrie Food Bank's spring campaign, which aimed to raise $250,000 and 100,000 pounds of food.
Northern Ontario
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Evidence of arousal leads to sex assault conviction for northern Ont. man
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
-
Multiple people, including children, injured in horse-drawn carriage crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a crash involving a mini-van and horse-drawn carriage that sent several people, including children, to the hospital.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Elliot Lake resident accused of lying to police to protect suspended driver
An Elliot Lake woman has been charged with mischief following an incident on the morning of Feb. 7.
-
Elliot Lake driver found with open alcohol, bongs, magic mushrooms
A 52-year-old driver from Elliot Lake is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle early Sunday morning.
-
Sticker shock: Here are the highest, lowest gas prices around northeastern Ont.
Unfortunately, the gas prices in Ontario are not a bad April Fool's Day joke, the increase is due to the rise in the consumer carbon levy, also known as the 'carbon tax.'
Ottawa
-
Special weather statement issued for Ottawa for 'significant' snow Wednesday evening
An early spring storm is expected to bring rain and potentially "significant" snow on Wednesday evening going into Thursday.
-
Driver injured after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa dies
A driver has died after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Protesters gather in front of Parliament Hill for nationwide carbon tax protests
Protesters have gathered in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa as demonstrations against the federal government's recent raise of the carbon tax are expected to take place across the country.
Toronto
-
Toronto to get hit by blast of winter weather
The Toronto area will be hit with rain and wet snow on Wednesday as temperatures drop once again in the region.
-
Man pronounced dead following house fire in Markham
A man believed to be in his 60s has been pronounced dead following a fire at a home in Markham on Monday afternoon, says Markham Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech ed classes
Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared for the new mandatory nature of those classes.
Montreal
-
Dan Philip, a pillar of Montreal's Black community, has died
Dan Philip, one of the pillars of Montreal's Black community, has died. Philip served as president of the Black Coalition of Quebec for over 40 years before retiring in 2020. The coalition confirmed his death Monday on Facebook.
-
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
-
Montreal cleaning blitz underway as street parking regulations come into effect
Dubbed 'Operation Cleanliness,' the City of Montreal launched its spring-cleaning blitz Monday, with clean-up crews out on the streets.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers switching to spring as warm weather expected to roll in this week
Winnipeggers and businesses in the city are taking advantage of the nice weather.
-
'It’s quite rare': Partial solar eclipse to be viewable in Manitoba next week
A total solar eclipse is on the horizon next week in North America, and Manitobans will have the opportunity to observe some of the phenomenon.
-
'A miracle': Manitoba community helps injured cat get second chance at life
The community of Gimli has come together to help ensure a beloved feline was able to get life-extending care.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters called to Easter Monday grass fire in south Edmonton
Firefighters were called to a grass fire in south Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
-
'Pretty brutal': Gas prices rise as fuel tax is reinstated, carbon price increases
Gas prices went up in Edmonton on Monday after the province reinstated its fuel tax and the federal government increased its carbon price.
-
National school lunch program will feed an additional 50,000 Alberta students per year: feds
A national school food program touted Monday by the federal government that will be included in its spring budget on April 16 is expected to feed an additional 50,000 children in Alberta, says an Edmonton-area MP and cabinet minister.
Calgary
-
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax have set up a rally west of Calgary and it's created a huge back up on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Lane closure on 4th Avenue Flyover Tuesday as city starts $12.5 million project
The 4th Avenue Flyover is about to get a makeover.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing 67-year-old woman
Calgary police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 67-year-old woman.
Regina
-
Swift Current dancer becomes first performer ever to win national ballet award
Brianna Dash has spent the last 17 years trying to perfect her craft. Recently the Swift Current based dancer had an opportunity to show off her years of hard work.
-
SGI warns of impaired driving risks after nearly 1,000 new drivers suspended in 2023
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is taking the opportunity to educate novice drivers on the risk of impaired driving after 982 residents had their licenses suspended in 2023.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'brutal' murder at Mission grow-op in 2020
A B.C. man convicted of the "brutal" murder of one person and the assault and confinement of four others at a home he subsequently set ablaze has been sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in 12 years, according to a recent court decision.
-
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
-
Rescuers hope AI will help reunite orphaned whale with its family in B.C.
It will be another day of waiting for those hoping to coax an orphaned whale out of a northern Vancouver Island lagoon, while rescuers turn to artificial intelligence to help track the calf's family.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING RCMP reopen highway at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing after carbon tax protest
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.