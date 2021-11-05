Windsor gets $25,000 to help increase tree canopy

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor is getting a boost to increase the local tree canopy.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined Friday by Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, Tree Canada Community Advisor Donald Craig and senior members of City of Windsor administration to celebrate a $25,000 grant the city received from the CN EcoConnexions program.

“At CN, we want to make a positive impact on the communities along our network, and together with our employees, retirees, and partners, we are committed to fostering safe and sustainable communities wherever we do business,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer, CN.

Windsor is one of 26 communities across Canada to be awarded the grant, which funds the local addition of about 60 new trees in public properties across the municipality.

“With this program, CN is creating a lasting legacy of sustainability for present and future generations, providing funding and much-needed awareness to the value of trees and green spaces to our health and well-being, as well as the environment,” said Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada.

Over the past two years, council has invested $3.8 million toward these efforts to expand, protect and manage the urban tree canopy.

This investment has contributed to the City reaching a number of positive milestones in 2020-2021, including the following:

Doubling the number of trees planted annually in the public right-of-way to 2,000 per year.

Establishing a modern digital inventory of all 86,723 trees planted along streets and public parks. This searchable database includes detailed information on each tree’s GPS location, species, size, health, risk rating and management recommendations.

Completing the City’s first canopy cover study, which used Lidar laser-scanning technology and aerial photography to determine definitively the percentage of leafy green tree canopy in the City. Results showed Windsor’s canopy cover to be about 19 percent, which is close to the average in Ontario for large cities.

Launching a new, seven-year tree-trimming program to prune about 10,000 street trees annually to help maintain the health and safety of the trees and surrounding environment, including local homes and businesses.

Developing an inaugural Urban Forest Management Plan, which will be presented to residents for public consultation early in 2022 before being finalized for council’s consideration. This plan aims to set a modern new strategy for enhancing and increasing the quality, quantity and diversity of Windsor’s urban forest, while supporting other corporate environmental initiatives.