Windsor fire crews tackle blaze on Goyeau Street

    The public is being asked to avoid a section of Goyeau Street early Thursday morning as crews tackle a “working fire.”

    Few details are known at this time, but according to a social media post Windsor fire crews are currently on scene in the 1300-block of Goyeau Street Thursday morning due to a fire.

    In an update at 8 a.m., fire crews said the fire was "under control," with overhaul and ventilation underway.

    At approximately 8:45 a.m., Windsor fire said the blaze had been put out, and that a fire investigator was attending the scene.

    At this time, it is unclear whether or not there any are any injuries and what the estimated cost of damages will be.

    Windsor fire in the meantime is asking members of the public to avoid the area. 

