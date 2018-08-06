

AM800, CTV Windsor





Windsor Fire and Rescue was kept busy Sunday night.

Just before 7pm, crews were called to the 5400-block of Reginald St in east Windsor.

A resident was using gasoline to clean an e-bike when it ignited.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

The cause is listed as accidental with damage estimated at $60,000.

Later, around 1:30am in the morning, Windsor Fire called to a house fire in the 3900-block of Woodward Blvd in Devonshire Heights.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the second floor of the home and garage.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the attached garage and then spread to the interior of the house.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Damage is pegged at $325,000 while the cause is listed as undetermined.