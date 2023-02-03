Windsor family gets video message from Connor McDavid
A Windsor family received a special surprise from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
Stephanie, 38, was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago.
She reached out to One Day Dreams, hoping to be able to see her sons experience something that she wasn't able to provide for them.
The organization helped her host an Oilers-themed party, while her sons watched the game.
They provided decorations, food, team apparel and a personalized video message from McDavid.
Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon
Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval Friday over a high-altitude balloon found to have been hovering over sensitive sites in the United States.
Liberals withdraw bill's assault-style firearm definition, promise more consultation
The federal Liberals have withdrawn an amendment to their gun bill aimed at enshrining a definition of banned assault-style firearms, citing 'legitimate concerns' about the need for more consultation on the measure.
Canadian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago Inc. shutting down
Medicago Inc., the Quebec-based drug manufacturer of a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and other plant-based drugs, is being shut down by parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group.
White-tailed deer harbouring COVID-19 variants thought to be nearly extinct in humans: study
White-tailed deer may be a reservoir for COVID-19 variants of concern including Alpha, Delta and Gamma, according to new research out of Cornell University that raises questions about whether deer could re-introduce nearly extinct variants back into the human population.
Federal department fires 49 employees for claiming CERB while employed
A federal government department has fired 49 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit while they were employed.
BREAKING | First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights
A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights.
Prominent Quebecers plead for federal anti-Islamophobia rep to be given a chance
A letter of support signed by 30 prominent Quebecers, including academics, activists, and community leaders, is asking that Amira Elghawaby be given the chance to fulfil her mandate as Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia.
UPDATED | Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
Warming centre hours extended as extreme cold sweeps through region
Waterloo Region residents are braving the elements as a blast of cold Arctic air sweeps through much of southwestern Ontario.
Cities urge residents to report coyote sightings
Coyote sightings are not unusual, but some Ontario communities are asking residents to report them as mating season gets underway. Here's what to do if you spot an animal near your neighbourhood.
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
Fire rips through home on Adelaide Street North
London, Ont. firefighters faced challenges on two fronts as they battled a blaze on Adelaide Street North early Friday morning. The first challenge was the snow and freezing overnight temperatures.
Public asked to avoid area due to 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Mill Street in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an 'active police investigation.'
School buses delayed across Simcoe County
Extreme winter weather is causing significant school bus delays across Simcoe County.
OPP shuts down parts of Highway 400
As the region continues to be blasted by heavy winter weather, there are several road closures to report.
Blinding squalls continue to hammer the region
Blinding whiteouts are wreaking havoc on area roads.
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Noelville man dies following Jan. 16 school bus collision
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck a school bus Jan. 16 has succumbed to their injuries.
Winterlude cancels all outdoor activities due to extreme cold
Winterlude kicked off in Ottawa and Gatineau on Friday, but the extreme cold weather conditions forced the cancellation of all outdoor events on opening day.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
Police identify man wanted for manslaughter charge in death of former CBC journalist
The death of a longtime CBC journalist who was shoved to the ground in Toronto has now been classified as a homicide and police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.
-
BREAKING | Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller steps down from tech company after allegations
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap
Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
Warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces.
Youth assaulted, taken to hospital following Moncton soccer game: N.B. RCMP
Police in Moncton, N.B., are investigating an assault after a youth soccer game last weekend.
Winnipeg police respond to two homicides in two hours
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two homicides in the span of two hours this week.
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
'Soul-sucking administrative burden': The new task force working to stop physician burnout
The Manitoba government is partnering with Doctors Manitoba to launch a joint task force to help ease administrative burdens so doctors can focus on providing care and avoid burnout.
Calgary police seek assistance identifying suspect in casino heist
Calgary police are seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of being responsible for a casino robbery that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.
Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Officers were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy on Jan. 28 after the victim reported the assault to staff.
Post secondary schools must report on free speech efforts on campus, minister says
The Alberta government says it will require post-secondary institutions to report annually on their efforts to protect free speech on campus.
Car thief pulled firearm when approached by owner: police
Police are trying to identify the male who pulled out a firearm in a vehicle theft in southeast Edmonton in December.
11 'malnourished and neglected' dogs seized from Sherwood Park home: RCMP
Eleven dogs have been seized from a Sherwood Park home, and an Edmonton man is facing charges.
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
Surrey RCMP seek suspect seen committing indecent acts in residential area
Mounties are investigating a string of indecent acts that allegedly occurred over the course of a day in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway
Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning that heavy snow is likely on the Coquihalla Highway Friday night.