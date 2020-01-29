WINDSOR -- A Toronto businessman made a financial donation to a local therapeutic horse riding program.

John Meloche, who sells telephone equipment for businesses, presented a $46,000 cheque on behalf of his company MeloTel to the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association.

Meloche says he has an eight-year-old niece who is in the program.

He says he's noticed the change in her self-esteem since she started at WETRA a few months ago.

Meloche also has a personal matching fundraising program on his Facebook site, which runs for another week.