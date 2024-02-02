Windsor-Essex students going home early on April 8 due to solar eclipse

Students in Windsor-Essex will be sent home from school early on the day of the solar eclipse in April.

Windsor's public and Catholic school boards are dismissing students at 1 p.m. on April 8, the day of the expected eclipse.

"Looking at the intense light from the sun during a solar eclipse, even for just a few seconds can cause permanent damage to the retina, the part of the eye directly responsible for vision. Exposing your eyes to the sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause retinal burns or solar retinopathy," said a letter to staff and parents with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB).

The eclipse is expected to hit the region between 1:57 p.m. and 3:17 p.m.

Afternoon bus transportation is cancelled on April 8 for both the GECDSB and WECDSB, according to the memos.

"Buses will run at their regular times in the morning but, since student transportation services will not be possible during the middle of the day, there will not be student transportation services at the end of the day. Families will be required to make arrangements for their child to be picked up from school when they are dismissed at 1:00 p.m. After-school extracurricular activities will also be cancelled that day."

School boards across the province have been discussing having a PA day on April 8, but the local boards decided on the other option of going home early.

"We did consider the possibility of moving one of our remaining PA Days to April 8, however due to contractual obligations, previously scheduled commitments, and issues surrounding transportation - which is shared between local school boards - this was not a workable solution," said the WECDSB letter.

"We are working collaboratively with our Child Care providers to share plans for the day. We are supporting them as they continue to determine what programs they will run that day. If you have any questions regarding Child Care programming on Monday, April 8, please contact your child’s Child Care provider."