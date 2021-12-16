Windsor-Essex students asked to take home items in case schools close after holiday break

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor-Essex school boards are preparing students and their families for the possibility that schools might close to in-person learning after the holiday break.

The Greater Essex County District School Board posted a message on social media stating “between now and Dec 17, everyone is being asked to take home personal items and any resources needed in case we are instructed to shift to online learning for a period of time after the Christmas Break. This action has not been confirmed.”

The GECDSB said if there are any changes announced by the Ministry of Education or by public health, the board will share the message with the school communities as soon as possible.

Between now and Dec 17, everyone is being asked to take home personal items and any resources needed in case we are instructed to shift to online learning for a period of time after the Christmas Break. This action has not been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/0uDUwgPM0n — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) December 15, 2021

The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board also posted a message to “inform parents and guardians that before schools close for the Christmas holidays on Dec. 17, the children in their households should bring home any materials they may need to continue learning at home after the break if necessary.”

Acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said Monday he’s reluctant to close schools, but everything is on the table as health officials look to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The provincial government decides if schools remain open or closed, however local health units have the authority to issue a special order to switch to online learning if determined necessary for that region.

Windsor-Essex schools switched to virtual learning a week before the holiday break last year. Schools remained closed to in-person learning until Feb. 8, 2021. During that time, the region reached a peak COVID-19 case rate of 360 per 100,000. The current case rate is 137 cases per 100,000.