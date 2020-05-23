Windsor-Essex sees 22 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 12:33PM EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
Although the death toll has not risen, remaining at 63.
The total number of cases has reached 866, including 478 people who have recovered.
Meanwhile, across the river in Detroit, it is dealing with 10,587 cases and 1299 deaths.