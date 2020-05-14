WINDSOR, ONT. -- Good news for residents looking to get rid of extra garbage.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority announced Thursday that facilities will reopen on Tuesday, May 19.

Windsor Public Drop-Off Depot

After consulting with the City of Windsor, the depot at 3560 North Service Road East will reopen Tuesday and hours of operation will be Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public drop-off will resume normal operations and acceptance of waste (e.g., couches,construction material, electronics, etc.). While residents can drop items off at our Household Chemical Drop Off on site, the Reuse Centre will remain closed until further notice.

Just in time for spring, bagged Garden Gold Compost will be on sale too.

Kingsville / Transfer Station

The station at 2021 Albuna Townline in Kingsville will also reopen Tuesday and hours of operation will be Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Essex-Windsor Regional Landfill

The Regional Landfill at 7700 CR 18 in Essex continues operations as normal.

COVID-19 Protocols

All sites are staffed by ‘essential service’ workforce so, strict adherence to COVID protocols will be maintained for the safety of workers.

Only residents who require service beyond their normal curbside collection should come to these sites as excessive traffic and long ‘wait times’ are expected.

Site may close early due to excessive volumes of traffic.

Debit/credit Only - sites are cash-free. A vehicle without debit/credit will be turned away.

Garden Gold Voucher Clarification / Enviro Tips

The EWSWA newsletter Enviro Tips was published with a ‘Garden Gold Voucher’ which stipulated CASH ONLY.

However, due to COVID-19 protocol they do not accept cash at the depots. Therefore, residents will have to pay for the compost with debit/cedit only.