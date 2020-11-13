WINDSOR, ONT. -- The restriction status for Windsor-Essex could be changing soon and local public health officials are ready with recommendations for local action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 shutdown framework for the province on Friday afternoon.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are both listed in the “Green-Prevent” level of the Ontario government’s new system of shutdowns.

The five categories are Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown.

Windsor-Essex had 35 new cases on Friday and 39 new cases on Thursday.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he is waiting for the government’s announcement today, then he will release his own letter of instruction outlining additional recommendations for local actions.

“It’s time for us to review these guidelines, the restrictions and we should enforce it strongly,” says Ahmed.

He says it will set clear guidelines for the community and allow local bylaw officers, police and tobacco and vaping enforcement officers to strictly enforce these measures and charge people and businesses for non-compliance.

Under the provincial levels outlined last week, Green-Prevent is if a region has fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people and Yellow-Protect is if there is a weekly incidence rate between 10 and 39.9 cases.

In the yellow category, the recommendations are the region would enhance targeted enforcement, fines and education to limit further transmission. Additional public health measures are required in high-risk settings, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.

Indoor dining and gyms can be open with modified guidelines in place in all levels except a full lockdown. Schools and daycares would also remain open under the proposed plan.

Ford’s announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsWindsor.ca at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. More coming.