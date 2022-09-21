Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent police attend funeral of slain Toronto officer
Several members of police services in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent attended to the funeral of a slain Toronto police officer.
Const. Andrew Hong, 48, was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week. He was one of three people fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.
He was taking part in a training exercise in Mississauga and was on a lunch break when he was shot at close range in an unprovoked attack at a Tim Hortons.
Windsor police have 16 members in Toronto Wednesday for the funeral. Acting Chief Jason Bellaire, Deputy Chief Frank Providenti, Insp. Jennifer Crosby, and members of the Honour Guard made the trip.
LaSalle police and Chatham-Kent police services also sent officers.
Hong is survived by his wife, two teenage children and his parents. His family issued a statement following his death, but have asked for privacy while they grieve. The funeral is open to family and their guests as well as members of the Toronto Police Service.However the public has been invited to view the procession as Hong’s body is transferred from the funeral home in Thornhill to the Toronto Congress Centre, where the funeral service will be held at noon.
With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.
How the Canadian government plans to handle questions about UFOs
The government has a plan if questions about UFOs are raised in Parliament. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra would lead the response to UFO-related questions in the House of Commons, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
More than 805,600 homes unsuitable for the number of people living there: StatCan
More than 800,000 homes in Canada are deemed 'not suitable' for the number of people living there, according to the latest tranche of census data released by Statistics Canada.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.
Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles
The family of the 22nd and final victim in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for a permanent moratorium on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles to the general public.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
Thousands of officers are participating in a funeral procession for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
-
'It's disturbing': Number of Project Safe Semester charges highest ever, homecoming days away
Officials with the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are on high alert ahead of homecoming weekend as charges with the annual Project Safe Semester have hit new highs, with more than double the number of charges laid in 2022 compared to 2021.
-
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo project
A Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
London
-
Possible severe weather moving into the region
Multiple weather notices are in effect for the London region including thunderstorms possible of producing strong wind gusts and dime-size hail.
-
Dundas Place road closure in effect
A portion of Dundas Place in London will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The closure is between Clarence Street and Wellington Street while crews complete necessary brick work
-
Body found in Summerside pond not suspicious in nature: London police
The death of an individual found in an east London, Ont. pond on Monday is not suspicious in nature, London police say on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | Emergency crews attend serious crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision involving a pickup truck and a dump truck in Tay Township.
-
Police bust suspected impaired driver in downtown Barrie
A Barrie police officer on patrol was called into action Tuesday.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics open in Simcoe Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations across the region from Sept. 22 to 26.
Northern Ontario
-
Fake gun causes concern in Sudbury neighbourhood
Two Sudbury-area residents were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Tuesday night.
-
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
-
Police converged on Sudbury apartment building on Tuesday
Greater Sudbury Police arrested one suspect at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue on Tuesday; a second suspect remains at large.
Ottawa
-
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
-
Warm weather returns to Ottawa on final day of summer
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 22 C, but it will feel more like 27 degrees with the humidex.
-
Unauthorized driver stopped on closed section of Wellington Street was under court order to stay away
Ottawa police say a driver stopped Tuesday afternoon on a section of Wellington Street that is closed to vehicles was under conditions not to return to the area.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
Thousands of officers are participating in a funeral procession for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
-
'Multiple trauma calls a day': A day in the life of an Ornge air ambulance crew
Like chains holding our healthcare system together, Ornge Air Ambulances are tasked with covering over a million square kilometres of Ontario landscape, and CTV News Toronto recently went along for the ride on one of their calls.
-
Double stabbing at Etobicoke apartment building leaves two dead
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders prepare for 2nd and final debate of campaign
Quebec's party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign.
-
'They don't want to make time for us': Students stung after CAQ and PQ sit out of Dawson College debate
Candidates from various Quebec political parties took part in an English-language debate at Dawson college Tuesday, but two parties were notably absent from the discussion.
-
Quebec school support staff deplore unfair COVID-19 isolation policies
Support staff employees in Quebec schools argue it's not fair that they have to use their sick days when required to isolate because of COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
-
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
-
Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles
The family of the 22nd and final victim in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for a permanent moratorium on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles to the general public.
Winnipeg
-
'The bond is broken': Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
New census data suggests Indigenous children continue to be overrepresented in the child welfare system. Statistics Canada released data from the 2021 census showing Indigenous children accounted for 53.8 per cent of all children in foster care.
-
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
-
Winnipegger wins Amazing Race Canada
A Winnipeg woman and her teammate have officially been named the winners of the eighth season of Amazing Race Canada.
Calgary
-
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
-
Alta. minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary near-seasonal this weekend
The frost advisory for Calgary has cleared – here's the five day forecast.
Edmonton
-
Alta. minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
-
Gas leak prompts Ellerslie Road closure
A part of southeast Edmonton was closed early Wednesday morning because of a gas closure.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell coming, just in time for Autumn's arrival
It's a chilly morning across the Edmonton region and a frosty start to the day for parts of central and northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Suspects used weapons to force entry into home, threaten family: Abbotsford police
A daytime home invasion in Abbotsford left a family shaken over the weekend, local police say.
-
B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada
British Columbia is leading the country as the province with the highest rate of unaffordable homes.
-
Update coming from B.C. officials on strategy for 'keeping communities safe'
Several B.C. officials are giving an update Wednesday on public safety in the province.