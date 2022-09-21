Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent police attend funeral of slain Toronto officer

Several members of police services in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent attended to the funeral of a slain Toronto police officer.

Const. Andrew Hong, 48, was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week. He was one of three people fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.

He was taking part in a training exercise in Mississauga and was on a lunch break when he was shot at close range in an unprovoked attack at a Tim Hortons.

Windsor police have 16 members in Toronto Wednesday for the funeral. Acting Chief Jason Bellaire, Deputy Chief Frank Providenti, Insp. Jennifer Crosby, and members of the Honour Guard made the trip.

16 WPS members are in Toronto to attend today's funeral for Cst. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot during an ambush last week. Among those who made the trip include Act. Chief Jason Bellaire, Deputy Chief Frank Providenti, Insp. Jennifer Crosby, and members of our Honour Guard. pic.twitter.com/REFks9Wg21 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 21, 2022

LaSalle police and Chatham-Kent police services also sent officers.

Hong is survived by his wife, two teenage children and his parents. His family issued a statement following his death, but have asked for privacy while they grieve. The funeral is open to family and their guests as well as members of the Toronto Police Service.However the public has been invited to view the procession as Hong’s body is transferred from the funeral home in Thornhill to the Toronto Congress Centre, where the funeral service will be held at noon.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.