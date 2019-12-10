WINDSOR -- A Windsor dad is going to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine across the border at the Ambassador Bridge.

Anthony Hutton, 47, of Windsor was sentenced to six years and 180 days in prison, according to AM800 News.

Court heard Hutton tried to import eight kilograms of cocaine across the border in May 22, 2016.

The estimated street value of the cocaine was between $800,000 and $1.2-million.

Hutton and his son tried to cross the Windsor-Detroit border and were referred for a secondary examination by border officers.

During the secondary examination, CBSA says seven bricks of suspected cocaine, with an approximate weight of eight kilograms, were discovered in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Hutton was arrested and the suspected cocaine was turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.