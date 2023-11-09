Windsor curling sweeps back into the conversation

The curling community had a few sweeping questions for Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis during his open house Wednesday night.

“What is going on at Roseland? When is it going to be demolished? What's going to replace it and above all is — where is curling going?” wondered Terry Fink, member of the Future of Curling Committee.

For now, it's status quo. The game continues to be played until the end of the season.

The popular choices after that are The Capri Recreation Complex, Grenon Rink at the WFCU Centre and Adie Knox.

Rob Modestino is the ice scheduler for the SunParlour Female Hockey Association which uses multiple pads including Capri and the WFCU Centre. He says ice is at a premium and there isn't anything available between 5 and 10 p.m. through the week.

“The majority of the open ice is at the bowl and the problem with the bowl is you can get kicked out of there on a moment's notice because of an event,” Modestino said.

He, like many other user groups, are worried about facing a scheduling nightmare.

“You can't take my three hours that are blocked on Sunday morning at Grenon and move me an hour here, an hour there, an hour there because that's costing the association money,” warns Modestino.

Francis shares the concerns of both the hockey and figure skating community.

“I would still like to see the option of keeping it at Roseland as a standalone building facility. That I think we can investigate further,” said Francis, who anticipates a report from administration by the end of the year.

“We'll wait to see what the final report says and then that's when we'll a final decision on the matter.”

-- With files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza