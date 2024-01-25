WINDSOR
    • Windsor City Hall buildings still closed Thursday

    Work continues to get Windsor City Hall back open for business.

    A transformer fire on Tuesday knocked out power to all of 350 City Hall Square and 400 City Hall Square.

    According to the city, repairs to the underground electrical conduit and cabling are proving challenging but contract crews are optimistic they can have power restored by end of day Thursday, allowing for a re-opening of the building on Friday.

    Services that continue to be impacted by the ongoing closure of the 400 building include the Provincial Offences Courts, Service Ontario and Service Canada.

    A final determination on re-opening the 400 building Friday will be shared by the end of the day Thursday.  

