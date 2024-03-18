Windsor city councillor calls for non-profits to be exempt from new stormwater fee
A Windsor city councillor is asking administration to exempt non-profit organizations from having to pay for a new stormwater fee going into effect next year.
Starting in January 2025, existing sewer surcharges will be split into two categories: a fee based on water consumption and a separate stormwater fee "based on the amount of impervious surface area on a property," according to a report presented to council Monday.
Impervious surfaces refer to those which prevent rain from soaking into the ground, such as parking lots.
"Effectively, it's a new process whereby those who generate more stormwater will be paying more of the bill," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
"So imagine a company like Walmart with a big parking lot generating more stormwater into the sewer system. They are going to pay more of the bill and provide more of the funding."
According to the City of Windsor's Executive Director of Engineering Stacey McGuire, schools would be exempt from having to pay the stormwater fee.
"The only properties that will be exempt from the fee would be the school boards," said McGuire. “They're exempted through the Education Act. Other than that, we're applying this across the board."
According to administration, the stormwater fee is meant to serve as a more "fair and equitable approach" of charging residents based on their stormwater footprint.
Coun. Renaldo Agostino said he would like to see non-profit organizations exempted from the fee as well.
"For example, the Downtown Mission has a big footprint," said Agostino, before he posed his own question.
"How are those conversations going with the non-profits that typically don't have the extra funds to be able to pay a substantial increase like that?" he asked.
In response, McGuire said there were non-profit organizations that were "not part of our advisory committee."
"However, we are moving towards an open house in May of this year. That's what we're planning for,” he said. “So we can definitely make sure that invitations go out to those non-profits so that they can be involved in the conversation."
In June 2023, city council approved postponing the launch of the stormwater fee to the start of 2025 in order to perform additional public outreach and education activities.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Ohio mom who left toddler alone 10 days when she went on vacation pleads guilty to aggravated murder
An Ohio mother whose 16-month-old daughter died after being left home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Former Dutchie’s employees say they took wage disputes to Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
-
Neighbours worried about deer living near busy Waterloo road
A group of Waterloo residents are concerned for the safety of a wild deer living in their neighbourhood.
London
-
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
-
'We didn't want to go': Business owner says parking lost to BRT is forcing them to move
Back to the Fuchsia has been located on Dundas Street near Egerton Street for almost a decade, but the business will soon be on the move. As crews set up for the latest round of BRT construction, the project has taken away the street parking her business relies on.
-
Charges laid after Berkshire crash in London
Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London. At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
-
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
-
Barrie man charged with attempted murder after collision
A Barrie man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a car crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
-
Local councillors boycott meetings in northern Ont. town in hopes of forcing a byelection
The Township of black River-Matheson is broken. That’s what three local councillors said in a news release Monday, saying council and staff are not working in the best interests of their taxpayers.
-
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Retired Sault Steelworkers feel targeted by Group Health Centre cuts
Among those hit particularly hard by the Sault's Group Health Centre de-rostering of 10,000 patients are former Steelworkers, who helped create the health centre.
-
Sault police wake up impaired driver, who then backs into police car
A 21-year-old suspect from the Sault has been charged after an early morning incident Saturday.
-
New Year’s puck drop or ball drop? Sault residents asked to choose their favourite
As Sault Ste. Marie prepares for its inaugural New Year’s Eve ball drop, residents are being asked whether the city should drop a traditional New Year’s Eve ball or go with a hockey puck.
Ottawa
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa's buses are going electric; here's what it's like to ride one
OC Transpo buses are going electric, with a plan to make the entire fleet zero-emission. So, what’s it like to be a passenger?
-
PWHL Ottawa's Lexie Adzija traded to Boston; Amanda Boulier to Montreal
Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League has made two last-minute deals ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
Toronto
-
Surge in gas prices in Toronto-area just the 'beginning,' analyst says
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
-
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
-
City received more than 50 broken bin complaints a day last year, new data shows
Broken bins topped the list of common complaints by Torontonians last year, according to new data released by 311.
Montreal
-
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
-
Quebec anti-corruption police arrest retired judge, say he inflated hours worked
Quebec anti-corruption police say they have arrested a retired municipal court judge for fraud.
-
Temperatures in Montreal set to drop for the arrival of spring
After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.
Winnipeg
-
Woman found dead in wooded area after vehicle found in ditch: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.
-
'We had to make a choice': Wildlife Haven no longer treating certain species
It helps sick, hurt, and orphaned animals, but now Wildlife Haven says it’s been forced to make some difficult decisions regarding the care of certain species.
-
Winnipeg’s new transit safety team already responded to 100 disturbances, saved lives
The former police officer tasked with overseeing the city’s new fleet of Winnipeg Transit safety officers says the program has rolled out even smoother than expected.
Edmonton
-
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
-
Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled
Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.
-
Officer who shot man near Oilers watch party cleared by ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared an Edmonton police officer of any wrongdoing in a shooting near an Edmonton Oilers watch party last year.
Calgary
-
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
-
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted innocent women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
-
1 arrested in suspicious death in Shawnessy
Calgary police have arrested one person in connection with a suspicious death in Shawnessy on Sunday night.
Regina
-
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
-
'Bright future': LED wall now operational at Regina's John Hopkins Soundstage
Regina is now officially home to an LED Volume Wall, an essential tool in the expanding industry of virtual film production.
-
Federal government commits $560M to Sask. healthcare in dual bilateral agreements
Federal and provincial health ministers gathered in Regina on Monday to announce two bilateral agreements – representing a $560 million investment aimed at improving healthcare in the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C. could face another 'very challenging' wildfire season, officials say
The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
Here's what voters in B.C. are saying about the next provincial election
BC United and the BC Conservatives are in a tie for second place among voters ahead of October's provincial election, according to a new poll.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
B.C. could face another 'very challenging' wildfire season, officials say
The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.
-
IIO finds no grounds for charges against Victoria police officer who broke woman's arm with beanbag round
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no grounds for charges against a Victoria police officer who broke a woman's arm with a beanbag projectile during an arrest in Beacon Hill Park.
Atlantic
-
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.