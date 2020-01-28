WINDSOR -- A Windsor band has a shot at winning a Juno award this year.

The Blue Stones have been nominated in the Breakthrough Group of the Year category.

The garage blues-rock band consists of longtime friends Tarek Jafar and Justin Tessier.

The duo has a new single out called “Shakin’ Off the Rust”

They are up against Hunter Brothers, Neon Dreams, Palaye Royale and Valley.

The Junos take place on Sunday, March 11 in Saskatoon. Brampton singer Alessia Cara tops the list of nominees with six. She will also host the show.