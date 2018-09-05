

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





With three CCMA Award nominations and a brand new tour, the Hunter Brothers contintue to rise in Canadian country music.

The five brothers grew up in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan - a small town in the southwestern part of the province.

Oldest brother JJ Hunter says growing up there was an agreement in their house.

“Mom put us in piano, ad put us in hockey and we weren't allowed to go out and play hockey until our piano was practiced," says JJ Hunter.

Hunter says all five of the brothers played pro or junior hockey, but eventually made it back to the family farm and playing music. The group signed with Open Road Recordings and put out their debut album in March 2017.

The brothers used their musical talents to get the crowd jumping at the Harrow Fair Saturday night.

"At the end of the day we call each other our best friends and it doesn't matter you kind of look to the left on the stage and look to the right of the stage and you see your best friends standing beside you,” says Luke Hunter. “I think ultimately we know that we are stronger together."

Now it's on to the CCMA Awards, where they are nominated in three categories -- Group of the Year, Rising Star and Interactive Artist of the Year.

"To be nominated beside such incredible artists, it was an honour. So we're really excited to see what'll happen,” says Brock Hunter.

Windsor filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth, who directed two of the band's recent videos "Those Were The Nights" and "Born and Raised", is also nominated for a CCMA in the Video Director Of The Year category.

"Gavin was in and amongst basically where we were born and raised so he really got a taste and we have loved working with his creativity," says lead vocalist Ty Hunter.

The Hunter Brothers are known for their engaging social media posts, including a few that have gone viral.

Their parody “Friends in Dry Places” even caught the attention of country superstar Garth Brooks.

"We decided well why don't we start documenting this and putting it out on Instagram and Facebook for people to see and enjoy,” says Ty Hunter. “It's really just letting people into the creativity that happens every day on the farm between implements and between brothers."

Working long days on the family farm doesn't stop the brothers from writing lyrics.

"Inspiration comes to us from life in general as we're often driving around in the tractors or the combines at home or even on the bus," says drummer Dusty Hunter.

The Hunters announced Wednesday they are heading out on a tour next year with Paul Brandt, High Valley and Jess Moskaluke. They will also be performing with those artists on stage at the CCMA Awards in Hamilton on Sunday night.