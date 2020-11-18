WINDSOR, ONT. -- It’s not even winter yet, but City of Windsor officials are already planning for next summer.

The City of Windsor Human Resources Department announced Wednesday that applications for the 2021 Summer Student Lottery Program are currently available on the city’s website.

“To ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration,” said a news release from the city.

This summer employment program is a city council approved initiative, subject to budget approval and in compliance with applicable union collective agreements.

City officials say the program will provide eligible post-secondary students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while contributing to the cost of their education.

Applications must be completed and submitted online only by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.