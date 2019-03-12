

CTV Windsor





After four years of missing out on the biggest hockey tournament of the season, the Windsor AAA Jr. Spitfires return to the OHL Cup.

The tournament features 20 minor midget teams from Ontario and the U.S.

The Jr. Spitfires punched their ticket by sweeping the Waterloo Wolves in a best of three wildcard playoff.

Head coach Matt Zuccato is in his fourth year with this group and has watched his team develop into what he feels could be a contender.

“We're right there with the big guys when we want to play our game because we're based on hard work and structure and when we stay within that, the results are real good for us,” says Zuccato. “I think our expectations are pretty high going in.”

The Jr. Spitfires will play open the tournament with two games on Wednesday.

Windsor will play Detroit Little Caesars at 9 a.m. and then battle the Don Mills Flyers at 9:15 p.m.