Wind warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster has also issued a special weather statement for the regions due to strong winds on Thursday.

“Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen to up to 90 km/hr later Thursday morning with the passage of a cold front,” said the statement.

Strong winds are expected to be gusting between 80 and 90 km/hr. Utility outages are possible.