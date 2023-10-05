WIFF announces 2023 line-up including a slew of new films and old classics
The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) announced its line-up for this year Thursday that will feature 186 films and more than 300 screenings — including the return of some fan favourites.
WIFF’s 11 days of movies will take place from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5 with feature films from 46 countries, 38 short films, 19 films in local programming, and 107 films from world-leading film festivals.
New this year includes the WIFF Centrepiece Film, Detroit and Housing film slates, industry programming and more.
“It’s a great year for film and a great year for WIFF. We’re thrilled to be sharing our largest selection of programming yet, with outstanding films from all over the world,” says Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer of WIFF. “In addition to bringing some of the biggest films of 2023 to our audiences, we are delighted to be highlighting some fan favourites alongside some incredible Canadian discoveries.”
Tran Anh Hung’s The Pot-au-Feu, starring Juliette Binoche, will open the Festival, DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman’s The Peasants will be celebrated as the Centrepiece Film and Sean Menard’s 299 Queen Street West will close out the festival.
The Windsor International Film Festival announced its line-up for the 2023 festival in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
WIFF is taking a step back in time to celebrate anniversary titles including Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Twilight, Rosemary’s Baby and cult classic The Room directed by Tommy Wisseau.
Other highlights include Anatomy of a Fall directed by Justine Triet, which was awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer (Grand Prix Winner, Cannes 2023), Depraved Mind directed by local filmmaker Nicholas Shields, American Fiction directed by Cord Jefferson (People’s Choice Award Winner, TIFF 2023), Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola, Foe directed by Garth Davis and Carlos directed by Rudy Valdez.
Organizers say the opening weekend will focus on the WIFF Prize in Canadian Film. The nominees were announced earlier this fall.
All 10 nominees will be screened twice, and the winner will be announced on Sunday, Oct. 29.
The nominees include:
- Blackberry directed by Matt Johnson
- The Dishwasher directed by Francis Leclerc
- Frontiers directed Guy Édoin
- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person directed by Ariane Louis-Seize
- Irena’s Vow directed by Louise Archambault
- My Mother’s Men directed by Anik Jean
- The Nature of Love directed by Monia Chokri
- One Summer directed by Louise Archambault
- Seven Veils directed by Atom Egoyan
- Solo directed by Sophie Dupuis
For the complete lineup, and to purchase tickets visit windsorfilmfestival.com
