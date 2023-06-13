Why a win for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals is a win for Windsor

There are two great reasons why local hockey fans are cheering on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup finals.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice and defensemen Aaron Ekblad both have strong connections to the Windsor-Essex region.

Parents of Belle River native Aaron Ekblad are thanking the community for their support during this playoff run.

“It hasn't gone unnoticed. We’ve taken pictures of the signs and texted him those pictures. He has really appreciated it,” said Dave Ekblad, father of Aaron Ekblad.

Dave and his wife Lisa have seen a fair share of special hockey moments, such as witnessing their son being selected as the first pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and winning rookie of the year.

However, the recent experience of watching Ekblad play in the Stanley Cup Finals is beyond their wildest dreams.

“There's been a few moments where you get a little bit emotional. You kind of have a ‘pinch me’ moment and say ‘are we really here?’,” said Dave.

Dave and Lisa Ekblad, as seen on June 13, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

Ekblad got his start playing triple a hockey for the Sun County Panthers. His parents said it didn’t take him long to fall in love with the game and described him as a hard worker.

“When he got on the ice and saw his older brother play, he wanted to do it. I think that really drove him and he took to it quickly,” said Dave.

Panther’s head coach Paul Maurice is a former Windsor Spitfire player and coach.

He played four seasons with the Windsor Compuware Spitfires from 1984-1988. He was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 12th round, 252nd overall, in the 1985 NHL Draft.

Paul Maurice when he played for the Spitfires in 1988. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)

Maurice transitioned to coaching after an eye injury. He still has a blind spot and has distorted vision in his right eye.

He returned to the Spitfires as an assistant coach in 1987 and helped Windsor clinch a spot in the 1988 Memorial Cup final.

“He coached in the OHL and was a winner. His reputation is being a quality person and he was obviously drafted to the NHL as a player too. So just a true hockey gentleman,” said Bill Bowler, Spitfires general manager. “Being a former Spitfire, you feel like you know him. We're always rooting for guys like Paul.”