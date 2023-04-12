Which flags fly? Chatham-Kent councillor says all or nothing

A Chatham-Kent councillor is bringing forth a motion that would restrict what flags are flown outside the civic centre – limiting the three flag poles to only national, provincial and municipal flags.

Rhonda Jubenville, who represents Ward 4, says it’s about fairness.

“We should be raising all flags or raise no flags,” the councillor tells CTV News.

She says she was inspired to issue her notice of motion after a request from Life in Motion, a local anti-abortion group, to have their flag flown went unanswered.

“If you’re going to do it for one, you have to do it for all,” says Jubenville.

Currently in Chatham-Kent, it’s entirely up to the mayor which flags do and don’t get hoisted outside the civic centre.

Flags celebrating pride, Black Lives Matter, the Terry Fox Run and more have gone up the pole – but Jubenville questions why that same opportunity was not granted to Life in Motion.

“We have 104,000 people in the municipality and I guarantee you not every resident aligns with every flag,” she says.

“But if we’re going to fly these flags, we have to have an even playing field for everybody.”

CTV News reached out to Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, as well as representatives from Life in Motion, but did not hear back by publication.

CK Pride, who have played a role in hoisting the rainbow coloured flag in Chatham since 2000, worry the motion is “short-sighted.”

“It’s an all or nothing motion,” says the group’s president, Marianne Willson.

Willson poses what the community needs is a more robust flag policy. One that spells out what does and does not get flown, but prevents the disruption of traditional flag raisings.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how much I would hurt not to see the veteran’s poppy flag up on Remembrance Day,” Willson says.

She says Life in Motion’s request, which Jubenville says was submitted on March 17 and had not been answered as of Wednesday afternoon, deserved a response.

“They’re certainly entitled to their response,” says Willson.

“If we had a flag raising policy that was clear and was able to be applied to all flag requests across the board — that would be best.”

Jubenville’s motion goes before Chatham-Kent council April 24.