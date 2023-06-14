Where will Windsor’s Lancaster Bomber land? City wants you to help decide

You have about two more weeks to tell the city of Windsor what you’d like to see happen with the historic Lancaster Bomber that used to be on display in Jackson Park.

The World War II aircraft owned by the city is one of only 17 left in the world.

It was taken down from its pedestal in the park in 2005, in desperate need of some TLC after being exposed to the elements and vandals.

In the 18 years that have past, volunteers at the Canadian Aviation Museum have been fixing it up piece by piece, with the city chipping in $50,000 a year.

“They’ve been taking great care in restoring the plane from its wings all the way down to every single rivet,” says Michelle Staadegaard, manager of Culture and Events for the city.

It’s expected that the restoration work will be completed in 2026 so Staadegaard says they need to decide what to do with it afterwards.

Enter: the city’s survey — which will hopefully offer insight into how the public would want to engage with the plane.

“How do people want to see it?” poses Staadegaard.

“Do they want to see it from afar? Do they want to see the detail that’s been meticulously fixed?”

Windsor’s Lancaster Bomber will not be able to fly when work is complete, but Staadegaard says it might be able to taxi.

Should it be kept outside as before? Should it stay at the Aviation Museum?

She says it’s important to figure that out sooner rather than later because it can’t fit where it is right now once the wings are put back on.

Local veteran’s advocate Andrea Grimes says she’s in favour of making the museum the Bomber’s permanent home but hopes residents will actually go see it and take in the history of the aircraft.

“It’s absolutely important that our community comes together and acknowledges our veterans,” says Grimes.

The city’s survey runs until June 29.