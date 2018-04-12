

CTV Windsor





A 78-year-old Wheatley man has died from his injuries after a crash last month.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Erie Street South in Wheatley on March 27.

As a result of the collision, John Allen Bedford was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On April 8, Bedford succumbed to his injuries and died.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.