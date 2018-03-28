

CTV Windsor





A 78-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Wheatley.

Chatham-Kent Police and emergency crews responded to a collision on Erie Street South between Moore Street and Lamarsh Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say their preliminary investigation has revealed the Wheatley man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car.

The driver, also a 78-year-old Wheatley man, immediately stopped to render assistance.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a Windsor hospital.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.