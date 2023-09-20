Wheatley boil water advisory continues after fire at water treatment plant

A boil water advisory continues in Wheatley as the water treatment plant remains out of commission.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, reminds consumers that advisory issued on Sept. 13 continues after a fire at the plant.

Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Public Utilities Commission said the water treatment plant could be out of commission for 12-18 months because of the extent of the damage, but the boil water advisory and the pressure issues are not expected to last as long.

News Release: Boil Water Advisory Continues for All Consumers of the Wheatley Water Distribution System https://t.co/R4bHaac54n pic.twitter.com/TJmSU4scKD — WEC Health Unit (@TheWECHU) September 20, 2023

The affected consumers are those for waterline system consumers serviced by the Wheatley Water Distribution System, specifically:

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Road Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System

The health unit is advising that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one (1) minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation. For further information on boil water advisories, please visit the Boil Water Advisory webpage.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

System users are advised to contact the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission at 519-436-3250 for more details.