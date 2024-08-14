What you need to know about mpox: WECHU

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are currently zero cases of mpox in the region.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared this week that the increasing spread of mpox across the continent is a health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization is convening its own expert meeting to consider making a similar emergency declaration over mpox. The U.N. health agency said there have been more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths this year, which already exceed last year's figures.

So far, more than 96 per cent of all cases and deaths are in a single country -- Congo. Scientists are concerned by the spread of a new version of the disease there that might be more easily transmitted among people.

WECHU says anyone who has been exposed to a person infected with mpox should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days. A health care provider may give smallpox vaccine to those who have had a high risk exposure to mpox. Anyone with symptoms of mpox should isolate right away and contact a health care provider.

To reduce the risk of mpox infection:

Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected people or animals. This includes washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand rub.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for an infected person, including gloves, gown, eye protection, and respirator.

Avoid contact with animals that could carry the virus (including animals that are sick or found dead in areas where there is mpox).

Avoid direct contact with materials that have been in contact with an infected person or animal, such as bedding.

Individuals can also lower their risk by:

Getting vaccinated against mpox, if eligible, with the complete series of two doses

Residents can book appointments at WECHU by calling 519-258-2146 ext. 1420

Have fewer sexual partners

Using protection during sexual activity

WECHU provides free condoms (male and female) and dental dams

What is mpox?

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were outbreaks of a "pox-like" disease in monkeys. Until recently, most human cases were seen in people in central and west Africa who had close contact with infected animals.

In 2022, the virus was confirmed to spread via sex for the first time and triggered outbreaks in more than 70 countries that had not previously reported mpox.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

More information can be found on the WECHU website.

With files from The Associated Press.