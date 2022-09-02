What's open, what's closed Labour Day in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
As summer vacation comes to an end, there are a number of closures to look out for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Labour Day.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday, Sept. 5.
OPEN:
Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Windsor Crossings is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery stores
CLOSED:
Post offices
Banks
Government offices
Public Library branches
LCBO
CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES:
311 Customer Contact Centre: The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information is also available online
211 Windsor-Essex: The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday.
Garbage and Recycling Collections: There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.
Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots: The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed. Regular summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parks and Recreation: Community centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, except for any already booked rentals or events.
Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools will be closed for the season beginning Monday, Sept. 5.
The indoor pools at the WFCU Centre and Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will be closed.
On Monday, Lakeview Park Marina’s customer service office and fuel dock will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the launch ramps will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed.
Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4): The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., every day including Monday, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.
Parking Enforcement: Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed.
The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will be closed on Labour Day.
Transit Windsor: Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Labour Day Monday. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TOWN OF TECUMSEH SERVICES:
Town Hall: The Town of Tecumseh offices will be closed on Friday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 5.
Transit: There will be no transit service on Labour Day.
Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex: The arena and administrative office will be closed.
The Tecumseh Leisure Pool will close for the season following the scheduled recreational swims on Monday.
Garbage Collection: There are no changes to the regularly scheduled recycling and yard waste collections.
MUNICIPALITY OF CHATHAM-KENT SERVICES:
Town Hall: Municipal offices and most services will be closed Monday.
Cemetery Operations: Cemeteries staff will be available on call for funeral homes that need at-need sales.
RIDE CK: All Ride CK Transit services will not be running on Monday.
Transfer Stations: The Harwich and Wallaceburg Transfer Stations will be closed Monday. All other transfer stations will be open during regular hours.
Emergency Services: Police, Fire and Ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, every day, and are accessible by dialing “911” for emergency calls only. The Fire Administration office will be closed on Monday, re-opening Tuesday.
Arts and Culture: Chatham Capitol Theatre, Kiwanis Theatre, Chatham Cultural Centre, Chatham-Kent Museum, Thames Art Gallery, ARTspace, Milner Heritage House and Ridge House Museum will be closed on Sept. 5.
Entegrus and Public Utilities Commission: Entegrus and the Public Utilities Commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.
Health and Family Services Building: The Health and Family Services building will be closed Monday including the offices of Employment and Social Services, Housing Services, Child Care and Early Years, and Public Health.
Emergency Rapid Rehousing Program: During the evening, on weekends, and holidays, please call the after-hours Homeless Response Line at 519-354-6628 for homeless emergencies within Chatham-Kent. This number is available 24/7.
EarlyON: All EarlyON programs are closed Monday.
Public Health King Street: Public Health King Street will be closed Monday. Essential after-hours Public Health services are available by calling 1-866-446-8207.
Pools: The Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool and the Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool will be closed Monday.
Riverview Gardens: Reception and administrative offices will be closed. Nursing staff can be reached 24/7 by calling 519-352-4823.
Waste and Recycling: Collection services will be delayed by one day for the whole week of Sept. 5.
Leaf and Yard Depots: All Leaf and Yard Depots will be closed.
