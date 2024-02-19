'What is the meaning of a home?': Habitat kids have the answer

Habitat for Humanity kids in Windsor talk about the importance of a home as they got the keys to their new place on Monday.

"What is the meaning of home?” asks 10-year-old Nina, with her six-year old brother, Gio, and mom, Adriana, by her side. “For our family home means making new memories that will last a lifetime.”

The family received their new home on Baby Street, thanks to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex (HFHWE). Habitat for Humanity family gets the keys to their new place in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/ CTV News Windsor)

“I can finally have sleepovers with my friends without my little brother driving us crazy,” said Nina, in front of a crowd supporting the 85th build. “I can finally play my video games and go play outside without my sister bugging me,” replied Gio.

The keys of a second home, in historic Sandwich town, was presented to another solo parent and his children.

“Habitat’s model is unlike any other affordable housing option,” said Lindsay Lovecky, Board Chair, HFHWE. “Families work with Habitat to build their own homes and purchase them through a mortgage that is geared to their income. This allows families to build equity for their future and helps reverse the cycle of poverty,” Lovecky adds.

Since 2019, The Government of Canada, through the Affordable Housing Fund, made a funding commitment of $884,000 towards HFHWE projects.

“The housing crisis is a monumental challenge,” said Fiona Coughlin, CEO, HFHWE. “Partnership is key to talking this challenge,” she added referring to Habitat Build Sponsor, BK Cornerstone.

The event on Monday marks a new memory for Adriana and her children, who say they are forever grateful.

“It is having the safety and peace for us to grow and feel happy. Home means we can argue less and come together more as a family and not always be stressed out. Thank you for our home," said Nina.