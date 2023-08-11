Welcome back Zeddy! Zellers returns to Windsor, Ont.

A pop-up store opened Friday inside Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire Mall.

21 new locations opened Aug. 11 across Canada.

“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay.

She added, “Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada.”

According to the company, the Windsor location is between 1,000 and 2,800 sq. ft.

Windsor shopper Lori Jacobs went to the pop-up with her sister Lisa Hicks Friday.

“I was hoping it would have been a little bit bigger, a little bit more,” said Jacobs. “But I was hoping there would have a little bit more people up here because I was hoping they would bring it [a full store] back.”

“I dressed my two daughters in Zellers clothing and they just loved it,” said Hicks. “They loved Zeddy and I just loved the restaurant. “

Zellers stores closed in Windsor and Tecumseh in 2013.