Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment March 31 – April 2
Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex from March 31 – April 2.
WINDSOR SPITFIRES VS. SARNIA STING
THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 7:30 PM
Cost: see website for ticket purchase
Watch the Windsor Spitfires take on the Sarnia Sting.
VENUE: WFCU CENTRE
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS BY NEIL SIMON
FRIDAY, APRIL 1 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 10
Cost: $20+ HST
Brighton Beach Memoirs is the autobiographical story of Neil Simon’s youth in Brighton Beach New Jersey. It tells the comical tale of Eugene Jerome and his family as he experiences puberty, his search for identity and the family’s new living arrangements with his Aunt and two cousins moving in. Each member of the household experiences their own tragicomic struggle to make their dreams a reality.
Directed by Joel Lewsaw
Assistant Director/Stage Manager – Cindy Silvius
Show Runs:
Fri Apr 1 & Sat Apr 2 | Doors 7:00 PM, Show 7:30 PM
Sun Apr 3 | Doors 2:00 PM, Show 2:30 PM
VENUE: THE BANK THEATRE
BUNNY BAR CRAWL
FRIDAY, APRIL 1 TO SATURDAY, APRIL 2
The Bunny Bar Crawl is happening Friday April 1 , 2022 in Downtown Windsor. One ticket gets your entry to 4+ bars all night and more.
VENUE: BULL & BARREL
MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE CHRYSLER THEATRE
FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 7:30 PM
Cost: $7.95+tax
Movie schedule:
March 25: The Lost Boys
Masks must be worn in all common areas of the Chrysler Theatre, including; the theater lobby, washrooms and inside the theatre. Masks can be taken off only while eating/drinking while seated, in the theater lobby and inside the theatre.
VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE
J.P. CORMIER
FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 8:00 PM
Cost: $30
Hello, music lovers! Kingsville Music Society is thrilled to present Canadian bluegrass/folk/Celtic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist J.P. Cormier live in concert! Tickets are now available for purchase.
VENUE: GROVEDALE ARTS AND CULTURE CENTRE
WINDSOR EXPRESS VS KITCHENER WATERLOO TITANS
FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 7:00 PM
Cost: see website for ticket purchase
Ball is Back! Come and cheer on your Windsor Express!
Season ticket packages, 6 game flex packs and single game tickets available now!
VENUE: WFCU CENTRE
WILLY WONKA JR.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Cost: 12
2 pm and 7:30 pm
Chrysler Theatre Kids Camp presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE
WOLFHEAD TOURS
SATURDAY, APRIL 2 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 3
Saturdays: 1pm & 3pm
Sundays: 2pm
Experience an exclusive behind the scenes tour and tasting at the first Premium Craft Distillery in Essex County. Guests will learn about the art and science of the distilling process for Whisky, Vodka and Gin and sample the most popular flavours in our spirits lineup.
VENUE: WOLFHEAD DISTILLERY
DOWNTOWN WINDSOR FARMERS’ MARKET
SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 8:00 AM TO 1:00 PM
Cost: Free Entry
Discover locally grown farm fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers and unique artisan foods. Browse our art exhibits, crafts vendors, community booths, entertainment, food demos and kid’s corner. Market season runs Saturday’s from 8am-1pm from April to December 2022.
VENUE: PELISSIER STREET AT MAIDEN LANE
