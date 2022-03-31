Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment March 31 – April 2

Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex from March 31 – April 2.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 7:30 PM

Cost: see website for ticket purchase

Watch the Windsor Spitfires take on the Sarnia Sting.

VENUE: WFCU CENTRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 1 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Cost: $20+ HST

Brighton Beach Memoirs is the autobiographical story of Neil Simon’s youth in Brighton Beach New Jersey. It tells the comical tale of Eugene Jerome and his family as he experiences puberty, his search for identity and the family’s new living arrangements with his Aunt and two cousins moving in. Each member of the household experiences their own tragicomic struggle to make their dreams a reality.

Directed by Joel Lewsaw

Assistant Director/Stage Manager – Cindy Silvius

Show Runs:

Fri Apr 1 & Sat Apr 2 | Doors 7:00 PM, Show 7:30 PM

Sun Apr 3 | Doors 2:00 PM, Show 2:30 PM

VENUE: THE BANK THEATRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 1 TO SATURDAY, APRIL 2

The Bunny Bar Crawl is happening Friday April 1 , 2022 in Downtown Windsor. One ticket gets your entry to 4+ bars all night and more.

VENUE: BULL & BARREL

FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 7:30 PM

Cost: $7.95+tax

Movie schedule:

March 25: The Lost Boys

Masks must be worn in all common areas of the Chrysler Theatre, including; the theater lobby, washrooms and inside the theatre. Masks can be taken off only while eating/drinking while seated, in the theater lobby and inside the theatre.

VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 8:00 PM

Cost: $30

Hello, music lovers! Kingsville Music Society is thrilled to present Canadian bluegrass/folk/Celtic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist J.P. Cormier live in concert! Tickets are now available for purchase.

VENUE: GROVEDALE ARTS AND CULTURE CENTRE

FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 7:00 PM

Cost: see website for ticket purchase

Ball is Back! Come and cheer on your Windsor Express!

Season ticket packages, 6 game flex packs and single game tickets available now!

VENUE: WFCU CENTRE

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Cost: 12

2 pm and 7:30 pm

Chrysler Theatre Kids Camp presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

VENUE: CHRYSLER THEATRE

SATURDAY, APRIL 2 TO SUNDAY, APRIL 3

Saturdays: 1pm & 3pm

Sundays: 2pm

Experience an exclusive behind the scenes tour and tasting at the first Premium Craft Distillery in Essex County. Guests will learn about the art and science of the distilling process for Whisky, Vodka and Gin and sample the most popular flavours in our spirits lineup.

VENUE: WOLFHEAD DISTILLERY

SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 8:00 AM TO 1:00 PM

Cost: Free Entry

Discover locally grown farm fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers and unique artisan foods. Browse our art exhibits, crafts vendors, community booths, entertainment, food demos and kid’s corner. Market season runs Saturday’s from 8am-1pm from April to December 2022.

VENUE: PELISSIER STREET AT MAIDEN LANE