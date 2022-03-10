Weekend Preview: live events in Windsor-Essex March 10-13

In-person events are returning full force to Windsor-Essex as COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits lift in the province.

Here’s a look at what’s happening March 10-13:

Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m.

As part of the SRC’s career services portfolio, this talk will be centered around Arlene being a Dragon, being a female powerhouse in a largely male dominated realm. How she got to where she is and measuring success. She will be discussing career readiness, sharing expert knowledge and empowering students entering the workforce.

Tickets: Adults: $10+taxes & fees, St Clair College Students: $5+fees (Must show student card before entering the theatre).

Venue: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Dr. W, Windsor

Thursday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh St., Windsor

Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13

“Bonfires & Beers” takes place every Friday from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 12-5 p.m., weather permitting. No reservations are required; pits are available first come, first served. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and pets on a leash are welcome.

Venue: GL Heritage Brewing Company, 8728 Howard Avenue, Amherstburg

Friday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $7.95+tax

School of Rock Movie Night. Masks must be worn in all common areas of the Chrysler Theatre, including: the theater lobby, washrooms and inside the theatre.

Venue: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Dr. W, Windsor

Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13

Cost: $30

Showtimes:

Friday and Saturday - 8 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m.

Cardinal Music Productions Presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Living under the constant gaze of Archdeacon Frollo, hunchback Quasimodo yearns to leave the confines of his bell tower and join in the annual Feast of Fools. But when Quasimodo encounters the beautiful, free-spirited gypsy Esmeralda, he finds himself faced with danger – and possibility – greater than he could have ever imagined. Faced with the prospect of his world turning upside-down, Quasimodo must decide: is he strong enough to act and save the ones he truly loves?

Venue: Kordazone Theatre, 2520 Seminole St., Windsor

Friday, March 11, 8:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Cost: $12

Dueling Pianos is back at The Bull & Barrel. Come and experience the world famous Las Vegas Dueling Pianos Show in downtown Windsor. Reservations are required to attend. Enjoy a fun night out listening to two piano players belt out your favourite songs and requests from the last few decades.

This is a 19+ event. Admission is $12 per person (plus tax) and is added to your Food & Drink bill at the end of the event.

Venue: Bull & Barrel, 670 Ouellette Ave, Windsor, Ont.

Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WINPEX is the annual show of the Essex County Stamp Club. The show features 14 dealers selling and buying stamps. A free youth program features a scavenger hunt and free stamps for school aged children. At 2 p.m. there will be a youth presentation ‘How to Discover the World Through Stamp Collecting’. Everyone is welcome. Free admission. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

Venue: Giovanni Caboto Club, 2175 Parent Ave, Windsor

Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m.

Cost: see website for ticket purchase

Ball is back. Season ticket packages, six-game flex packs and single game tickets available now.

Venue: WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh St., Windsor

Saturday, March 12 to Sunday, March 13

Beethoven was considered an innovator of his time and created a total of nine symphonies. Over 200 years ago, in 1803 he premiered Symphony No.3, an unprecedented piece of music that expands the understanding of life and the world around him. This revolutionary symphony leads into a funeral march for a hero, eventually landing in the Fields of Elysium in the Underworld.

This performance can also be viewed virtually. To purchase tickets for the virtual concert click here

Venue: The Capitol Theatre, 121 University Ave, Windsor.

Have an event to add? Email Melanie.borrelli@bellmedia.ca.