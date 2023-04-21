WECHU announces new acting medical officer of health

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Board of Health has announced the appointment of a new acting medical officer of health.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh will start the role on May 1.

“I look forward to getting situated in this new role and sitting down with the team and our community partners as we work to continue to promote, protect, and improve the health and well-being of the people in Windsor and Essex County,” said Aloosh. “I look forward to interacting and engaging with the community and working together to address the local public health challenges.”

He takes over from Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has been acting MOH since October 2021.

WECHU says Aloosh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as a public health and preventive medicine specialist, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. His academic credentials include completing his training in public health and preventive medicine, as well as family medicine, at McMaster University, and obtaining a Master's in Epidemiology from McGill University.

He is currently serving as a public health physician at Public Health Ontario. He is also a practicing family physician and is involved in research and teaching at McMaster University.

Nesathurai will remain with the WECHU after May 1 in a consultative capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

“Dr. Nesathurai stepped in and provided exceptional leadership and guidance to the WECHU for the past 20 months and we sincerely appreciate his hard work in support of the Windsor and Essex County community,” said Board of Health chair Fabio Constante.

On the incoming Acting MOH, Constante expressed his optimism related to the future of the organization.

“The Board of Health conducted a thorough search for our new Acting MOH and we are so pleased to have Dr. Aloosh join the WECHU. His knowledge and experience will complement the capable and professional staff with strong leadership and management. With his guidance, the community will continue to receive exceptional public health service,” said Constante.

WECHU hasn’t had a permanent medical officer of health since Dr. Wajid Ahmed resigned in October, 2021.