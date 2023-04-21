WECHU announces new acting medical officer of health

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh has been announced as the acting medical officer of health in Windsor, Ont. (Source: WECHU) Dr. Mehdi Aloosh has been announced as the acting medical officer of health in Windsor, Ont. (Source: WECHU)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver