'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse
If you plan to watch the eclipse on Monday, public safety officials are warning you should leave a lot of time for travel and plan ahead.
Roads are expected to be busy, but emergency management planners don’t yet have a firm grasp on how many people will be coming to Windsor-Essex to watch the big event in the sky.
Officials say 500,000 to one million people are planning to watch the eclipse in the Niagara Falls area, prompting an emergency declaration there. But if the weather is cloudy or rainy, some could shift this way.
“Our guesstimating, between probably 6,000 on the very low end to potentially 50,000 to 70,000, depending on the weather,” said Dan Metcalfe, the community emergency management coordinator for the County of Essex.
Come Monday, it’s expected a few county roads will be packed with traffic with people on route to view the phenomenon.
“Make sure whatever you do on April 8, that you make sure you have plenty of time and leeway to make sure that you're not rushed, and that you're ready for the traffic that's going to ensue,” said Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island CEO Gordon Orr.
The Ontario Provincial police issued a bulletin Friday, letting the public know there will be road closures in Leamington to assist with the flow of traffic.
The following road closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. on April 8:
- Seacliff Drive West at Forest Avenue
- Seacliff Drive East at Erie Street South
- Bruce Avenue at Cherry Lane
- Cherry Lane at Robson Road
- Donald Avenue at Robson Road
- Bruce Avenue at Robson Road
Road closures planned for the solar eclipse on April 8. 2024 in Leamington, Ont. (Source: OPP)“There's probably going to be some impact especially in the south end of the county from Amherstburg through Essex Colchester, area through Kingsville and definitely in Leamington,” said Metcalfe.
OPP, firefighters and EMS will be up-staffing Monday and their presence will be notable to help direct traffic and respond to potential issues.
“We want everybody to be safe for this once-in-a-lifetime event. That's the big thing,” said Metcalfe.
Drivers are encouraged to plan their travel around the darkness, with police suggesting people don’t go out for a drive unless they need to.
But also if you do find you’re stuck on the road when darkness falls, police suggest you ensure your headlights are on, if you must pull over, put on your four-way signals.
But the would prefer if you don’t pull over just to watch the spectacle.
“Because if you're pulling to the right on the roadway, especially in the south end of the county, then other traffic can’t pull to the right and get out of a way of first response vehicles,” said Metcalfe.
Police also recommend people don’t try to wear solar filter glasses while behind the wheel.
“If you are sitting and enjoying the eclipse, please wear these for your safety, but do not wear these while you are driving,” said Const. Bianca Jackson of the Windsor Police Service.
Marine patrols will also be out on the water, with at least two large vessels hosting events on Lake Erie, as well as the possibility of an up-tick of recreational boaters.
Metcalfe suggests people drive with purpose that day, have a plan and leave lots of time.
“If you're going to view in the south end of the county, get to your viewing spot early,” he said.
“Maybe consider staying a little bit late so that you're not everybody's not exiting and getting on the roads at the same time.”
The eclipse is expected to start around 2:00 p.m. Monday April 8, with totality the full solar eclipse peaking between 3:12 and 3:15 p.m.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SIGNING OFF
SIGNING OFF Lisa Williams announces retirement from AM800 CKLW
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Sudden death investigation in Cambridge
Police are investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.
-
Perth County mourning death of young paramedic
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
South London, Ont. home destroyed in overnight fire
Working smoke alarms are being hailed as the reason a family in White Oaks was able to escape their home in the middle of the night without injury.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of manslaughter after a fight in downtown London on March 28.
Barrie
-
Woman, 18, facing second-degree murder charge in Orillia man's death granted bail
An 18-year-old woman facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an Orillia man in December walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Thursday morning.
-
Knife-wielding teen sought in Essa Township convenience store robbery
Police are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a young suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Essa Township.
-
Criminal investigation in downtown Barrie stemmed from false tip, police say
Police say an investigation into criminal activity early Thursday morning in Barrie stemmed from a tip that has since turned out to be inaccurate information.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Sault drug bust leads to arrest, charges, $80K in seized drugs
A Sault drug bust last weekend has resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in suspected drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with an arrest, police say.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
-
Northern Ont. mother, daughter duo celebrate $1M Encore win
The mother and daughter duo, Helen Ackerland and Mary Hayward of Sturgeon Falls matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Feb. 19 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.
-
Elliot Lake man wins Lightning Lotto jackpot
A 77-year-old Elliot Lake man says he is “so happy” after winning the jackpot in Lightning Lotto last month.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Ottawa students getting excited about the April 8 eclipse
Students in Ottawa are learning about what to expect and how to watch the eclipse, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).
-
Ottawa student transport driver facing sexual assault charges
A 52-year-old student transportation driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
-
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
-
'Quite remarkable': More than 4,000 people have expressed interest in $10 land plots in small-town Ontario
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
-
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Place to be transformed into health centre, affordable housing
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Man shoots himself during kidnapping: RCMP
Two people are facing charges after a kidnapping in Gods Lake Narrows.
-
Province introduces bills targeting organized crime
The Manitoba government is sharing details on two bills designed to reduce crime and increase safety.
Edmonton
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and seriously hurt a 24-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Northwest neighbourhoods, Telus World of Science without power due to 'severe weather': Epcor
Severe weather is causing a power outage affecting a northwest industrial area and an adjacent neighbourhood that includes the Telus World of Science, says a city utility company.
Calgary
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
-
Smith says carbon pricing policy has changed since her past comments about benefits
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can no longer defend his carbon tax after hiking the cost since it was introduced.
-
Track maintenance to disrupt CTrain platform at Stampede Park over weekend
Calgary Transit is doing some maintenance on tracks at the Victoria Park/Stampede Station this weekend, which will impact the tracks in use.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers to begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
Saskatchewan teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action on Monday, meaning all voluntary services will be indefinitely paused and staff will begin and end their days 15 minutes before and after school.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Meet the local who’s participated in every Vancouver Sun Run since 1985
Ernie Lemieux is one of nearly 45,000 people participating in this year’s Vancouver Sun Run, a race he’s done every single year since its inception in 1985.
-
Failure to provide 'regular toileting' listed among reasons for B.C. nurse's suspension
A nurse from Surrey, B.C., is facing a four week suspension over practice issues involving “regular toileting” and communication with patients and their family members, according to the province’s regulatory body.
Vancouver Island
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
-
'A comforting moment': Victoria woman finds 1950s dog tag buried in garden
To appreciate why Karin Hedetniemi was so surprised by what she found buried in her back garden – how meaningful it was to discover an old metal dog tag from 1950 – we need to go back to when she met Gary Salmon in 2018.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.