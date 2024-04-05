'We want everybody to be safe': Beefed up OPP presence for Monday’s eclipse

If you plan to watch the eclipse on Monday, public safety officials are warning you should leave a lot of time for travel and plan ahead.

Roads are expected to be busy, but emergency management planners don’t yet have a firm grasp on how many people will be coming to Windsor-Essex to watch the big event in the sky.

Officials say 500,000 to one million people are planning to watch the eclipse in the Niagara Falls area, prompting an emergency declaration there. But if the weather is cloudy or rainy, some could shift this way.

“Our guesstimating, between probably 6,000 on the very low end to potentially 50,000 to 70,000, depending on the weather,” said Dan Metcalfe, the community emergency management coordinator for the County of Essex.

Come Monday, it’s expected a few county roads will be packed with traffic with people on route to view the phenomenon.

“Make sure whatever you do on April 8, that you make sure you have plenty of time and leeway to make sure that you're not rushed, and that you're ready for the traffic that's going to ensue,” said Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island CEO Gordon Orr.

The Ontario Provincial police issued a bulletin Friday, letting the public know there will be road closures in Leamington to assist with the flow of traffic.

The following road closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. on April 8:

Seacliff Drive West at Forest Avenue

Seacliff Drive East at Erie Street South

Bruce Avenue at Cherry Lane

Cherry Lane at Robson Road

Donald Avenue at Robson Road

Bruce Avenue at Robson Road

Road closures planned for the solar eclipse on April 8. 2024 in Leamington, Ont. (Source: OPP)“There's probably going to be some impact especially in the south end of the county from Amherstburg through Essex Colchester, area through Kingsville and definitely in Leamington,” said Metcalfe.

OPP, firefighters and EMS will be up-staffing Monday and their presence will be notable to help direct traffic and respond to potential issues.

“We want everybody to be safe for this once-in-a-lifetime event. That's the big thing,” said Metcalfe.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their travel around the darkness, with police suggesting people don’t go out for a drive unless they need to.

But also if you do find you’re stuck on the road when darkness falls, police suggest you ensure your headlights are on, if you must pull over, put on your four-way signals.

But the would prefer if you don’t pull over just to watch the spectacle.

“Because if you're pulling to the right on the roadway, especially in the south end of the county, then other traffic can’t pull to the right and get out of a way of first response vehicles,” said Metcalfe.

Police also recommend people don’t try to wear solar filter glasses while behind the wheel.

“If you are sitting and enjoying the eclipse, please wear these for your safety, but do not wear these while you are driving,” said Const. Bianca Jackson of the Windsor Police Service.

Marine patrols will also be out on the water, with at least two large vessels hosting events on Lake Erie, as well as the possibility of an up-tick of recreational boaters.

Metcalfe suggests people drive with purpose that day, have a plan and leave lots of time.

“If you're going to view in the south end of the county, get to your viewing spot early,” he said.

“Maybe consider staying a little bit late so that you're not everybody's not exiting and getting on the roads at the same time.”

The eclipse is expected to start around 2:00 p.m. Monday April 8, with totality the full solar eclipse peaking between 3:12 and 3:15 p.m.