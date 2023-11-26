'We're lucky enough to be able to give' Average Joe’s Sports Bar hosts winter coat drive following fire last spring
Average Joe’s Sports Bar hosted it’s annual winter coat drive on Sunday following several months of closed doors due to a fire last spring.
Gently used coats, hats, gloves and other winter wear were gathered to fill a trailer to eventually be delivered to those less fortunate in Windsor.
“You get out of your community what you put into it,” said owner Colleen Kelly, in partnership with Windsor Community Connections.
“We're lucky enough to be able to give to the community and they need it. They need to be warm. I personally take for granted every single time that I can put a hat on, I can put a pair of gloves on, I can put a jacket on if I want and the fact that people don't have that option, we need to take care of those that we have the opportunity to take care of."
Average Joe’s reopened on Nov. 2 after $200,000 in damages was caused by a fire on April 28, 2023.
“It was a long six months,” Kelly explained. “Business has been fun, it’s been busy. It’s great welcoming the community back, everyone was eager to get back. Staff was eager to come back to work as well.”
“We started doing a coat drive maybe four years ago. It just came up in the community that people needed coats. We have the vessel to host everyone in, the parking for people to show up and the networking to do so. So we rented a trailer from a gentlemen who actually donates it, load the trailer up and they’ll take it downtown and they’ll distribute coats downtown.”
“We also reach out to Windsor Youth Centre, Street Help and a couple other organizations that have reached out for some coats as well.”
“We take warmth for granted,” Kelly told CTV News. “The response is also so, so well received. People are so giving.”
Stephanie Smith with Windsor Community Connections said, “it’s getting pretty tough out there and that’s why I’m honoured to have them do this coat drive to help.
Smith said she hoped a couple hundred coats could be gathered, suggesting the need never stops rising.
“It makes my heart happy,” Smith said. “Because so many people are getting together to help and that’s what we need.it takes a community to raise a community.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: $140K developer dispute, Cambridge teacher accusations, Hwy. 401 construction
A developer dispute that cost hopeful homeowners $140,000, accusations for a Cambridge teacher, and an update on Hwy. 401 construction round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash
Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.
London
-
‘While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping’ Demonstrators bring their message to mall
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators lined the road in front of Masonville Place, a London shopping centre.
-
One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
Emergency responders were called to home on Concord Road in London after an explosion and fire was reported.
-
London police dog nabs break-in suspect
A London police dog helped track down a suspect who was hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a home.
Barrie
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Police investigating arson after third fire this month at Collingwood tire shop
An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Collingwood tire business for the third time this month.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that saw one person airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Northern Ont. ski resort already opened
Staff at Searchmont Resort north of Sault Ste. Marie have been busy making snow and preparing amenities as eager skiers have been getting ready to hit the slopes once again.
Ottawa
-
Woman in her 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Carp Road
Ottawa police say a woman in her 50s has died after a two-vehicle crash in the city's rural west end.
-
Ottawa man calling for limits on off-label prescriptions for diabetes medication
An Ottawa man is trying to bring more awareness about the shortage of diabetes drugs that have become popular weight-loss tools to Parliament.
-
OC Transpo says west-end detours to end Monday
Bus riders in the west end of the city will be back to their regular routes after detours this weekend for work on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge.
Toronto
-
4 GTA teens, 1 woman from Huntsville killed in two-vehicle collision
Four teens from the Greater Toronto Area along with a woman from Huntsville are dead following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night.
-
Santa Claus Parade takes over downtown Toronto to mark holiday season start
The Santa Claus Parade returned to Toronto on Sunday, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Montreal
-
Quebec teachers strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
-
Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien has been elected the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.
-
Man in 60s struck and killed by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
Halifax district RCMP investigate stabbing around Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Peter Nygard's key to the city revoked
Disgraced Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been stripped of a prestigious honour.
-
Vinyl Vault transforms Power Building basement into a musical wonderland
Winnipeg music lovers were drawn downtown Saturday as the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra's (MCO) Vinyl Vault opened its doors once again for its monthly sale.
Calgary
-
Man shot in parking lot of Earls restaurant in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a targeted shooting outside a busy restaurant in the southeast part of the city on Saturday.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
Guru Nanak Free Kitchen distributes food in northeast
Many Calgarians struggling to afford food due to the high cost of living got some help Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Man dies in early morning Anthony Henday crash Sunday
Police believe speed was a factor in a deadly Sunday morning crash in northwest Edmonton.
-
'It's time for a change': Royal Bison craft fair prepares to close for good
One of Edmonton's biggest and longest-running craft fairs is coming to an end.
Vancouver
-
Driver fled scene of fatal crash in Surrey: RCMP
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Saturday night, and one of the drivers fled the scene, police said.
-
Vancouver police ask for help finding missing man with serious brain injury
Police in Vancouver are asking for the public’s help to find a man with a serious brain injury who went missing on Saturday morning.
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.