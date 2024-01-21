'We feel the energy across the river': Detroit Lions an economic boom for border cities

Regardless of how things play out Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to be a big boost to Windsor’s local economy.

Whether you’re on the Canadian or U.S. side of the border, businesses have been booming for weeks now in “south Detroit.”

Average Joes Sports Bar in east Windsor has been one of the establishments benefitting, and Lions fans have been coming out like never before.

“Absolutely most of our tables are reserved, we do have a lot of room for people to still come on in and do tending room only,” explained Colleen Kelly. “I did choose to be at work today over going to the game so I’m excited for the energy in the room.”

Across town, businesses are reaping the rewards of the Lions’ recent success, with the excitement booming especially following the home game on Jan. 14.

“I think last week’s game because it was a Sunday night it was a little bit harder to get people out because it was minus 24 degrees [Celsius], people had to work in the morning so when the Lions get the mid afternoon game I think it’s only upward from here,” said Kelly.

Bob Reaume, owner of Bob Reaume Sports on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont., is seen holding Detroit Lions gear on Jan. 21, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Over at Bob Reaume Sports, sales have been soaring since November — all thanks to the Lions.

“Not bad at all,” explained owner Bob Reaume. “We're used to the Lions checking out golf courses at this time of year.”

Reaume said Lions apparel doesn’t stay long and that fan demand has the store extending its hours.

“It's been remarkable. I mean, we've gone through more Lions and we probably are definitely than we ever have before,” he explained.

With play-off tickets averaging more than $1,000, the economic benefits are spilling both ways over the Detroit River.

A Transit Windsor special events bus transports Detroit Lions fans ahead of the big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 21 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“To be a part of the environment it’s like we’re an extension of Detroit, we feel the energy across the river,” said ticket holder Cooper Petryshyn of LaSalle, Ont., who took Transit Windsor’s special events bus Sunday afternoon.

Downtown Windsor BIA Vice Chair and Bull and Barrell Co-Owner Andrew Corbett said it’s been amazing to see the Lions success and the bond between border cities grow strong.

“It’s great for business. It's great for the relationship between Windsor-Detroit, it's awesome to see the amount of support coming from Windsor for the Detroit Lions. Obviously everyone in Windsor is the Detroit Lions fan, but everyone's really coming out for the big game,” he said.